Argyle now accepting applications for Comp Plan Advisory Committee

The town of Argyle announced Tuesday that it is now accepting applications from residents interested in serving on the new Comp Plan Advisory Committee.

The Comp Plan, also known as a master plan or land-use plan, is designed to guide the future actions of the town. The plan provides continuity across time and gives public bodies a common framework for addressing land-use issues, according to a town news release. Argyle’s Comp Plan was last reviewed in 2017 and approved in March 2018, and the Argyle Town Council recently launched the process of revising and updating it.

The committee will review the plan with the town engineers and provide feedback on the vision of Argyle. Those chosen for the committee should be committed to participate in about four to six meetings with the town’s consultant and/or Town Council and staff.

Click here to apply.