Northwest ISD names principals at Roanoke-area schools

Northwest ISD announced the appointments of three new principals, two of whom will lead elementary schools in or near Roanoke.

Erin Appling, a current elementary school principal in Keller ISD, has been named the next principal at Roanoke Elementary School. The current principal at Roanoke, Kristi King, is retiring at the end of the school year.

Appling currently serves as principal of Parkview Elementary School, where she has advanced state accountability measures in three successive school years, according to a Northwest ISD news release. At Parkview, she implemented AVID and Leader in Me programs that teach leadership skills and student accountability to foster success.

“I look forward to getting to know the Roanoke Ranger community, as I know a strong relationship with families is key to a school’s success,” she said. “Included in that community is the Roanoke staff, which is filled with amazing teachers and support personnel. My goal as principal is to provide our teachers with the support they need to have the best environment possible for our students and families.”

Prior to her time in Keller ISD, Appling served as an assistant principal in Birdville ISD for three years. She began her career as a teacher in Carrollton Farmers Branch ISD and advanced to become a department chair and academic coach. In addition to her work as a principal, Appling has led professional development across feeder patterns for instructional planning and best practice strategies. She serves on various curriculum committees and serves as a mentor to principals and assistant principals within Keller ISD.

Appling earned her Master of Education degree in leadership in learning from Abilene Christian University and her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from the University of North Texas.

Amanda Bomar, currently the principal at Pecan Creek Elementary School in southeast Denton, has been named the next principal at Hughes Elementary School, located just west of Roanoke. Bomar is replacing Dr. Jessica McDonald, who was recently named the inaugural principal at Johnie Daniel Elementary School, the new school opening in August in Pecan Square.

Bomar believes in instilling a positive culture that permeates her school campus, according to a Northwest ISD news release, and she said she looks forward to building lasting relationships with students, families and staff.

“I’m so excited to become a Hughes Hawk and get to know our community firsthand,” she said. “A strong school starts with a great environment, and I know Dr. McDonald and the teachers and staff have created just that. Our Hawks are on a path to excellence, and we will continue to live up to our mission of ensuring all students are ready for personal success.”

Prior to her nine years as a school administrator, Bomar served as a curriculum administrator for three years. She began her career in Crockett ISD as an intermediate school teacher and has also served students in Lufkin ISD and Mesquite ISD.

Throughout her career, Bomar has earned accolades for her professional abilities, including being nominated for the HEB Outstanding Teacher Award and earning multiple teaching grants. She has led presentations regarding instructional leadership, professional learning and other categories both in her school districts and across the region.

Bomar earned her Master of Educational Leadership from Stephen F. Austin University, graduating summa cum laude, and she earned her bachelor’s degree in education from East Texas Baptist University.