Northwest ISD names principal at new school in Pecan Square

During its meeting on Monday night, the Northwest ISD Board of Trustees named the new principal of the elementary school opening in August in Pecan Square.

Dr. Jessica McDonald, current principal of Hughes Elementary School, will lead Johnie Daniel Elementary School in its inaugural year, according to a district news release. McDonald has served as a principal in Northwest ISD since 2009, and she brings more than 20 years of experience serving students in Texas schools as a teacher or campus leader. Throughout her career, she has led strong instructional programs and initiatives that have received recognition at the state level while building lasting relationships with her school communities.

The opening of Daniel Elementary School will serve as a milestone for the Northlake community as it continues to grow, serving the Pecan Square development the school resides in as well as the neighboring Highlands of Northlake.

“I’m eager to lead a new chapter in Pecan Square, opening the first school in that community and welcoming hundreds of new students to a beautiful campus,” McDonald said. “Our Daniel Dogs are in for a remarkable year filled with opportunities to build community and create our campus culture of excellence. To the students and families who will proudly call themselves Daniel Dogs, I look forward to meeting you soon.”

Outside of her work in the school, McDonald has served on state panels and advisory committees to assist school leaders across Texas, led presentations on professional development, and helped steer long-range plans for Northwest ISD mentorship and leadership development. She earned her doctorate in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University, master’s degree in education administration from Lamar University and bachelor’s degree from Midwestern State University.