Study ranks Flower Mound best place to live in Texas

Flower Mound ranks No. 1 in a list of the best places to live in Texas, according to study by Rocket Homes, a real estate and mortgage lending company.

To create this ranking, Rocket Homes analyzed 70 of the most populated cities in Texas using key metrics including crime and unemployment rates, housing costs, median monthly income and more. Flower Mound was ranked No. 1 in all of Texas thanks to its low property and violent crime rates, a proportionate housing cost to income ratio, low unemployment rate and more, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

The study also lists many of the community events and amenities available to Flower Mound residents, including the Community Activity Center, Seniors in Motion programs, high-quality public and private schools and more.

“Flower Mound offers many benefits to its residents,” the study says in part about Flower Mound. “It contains nearly 1,000 acres of parklands made up of 57 parks and 35 playgrounds and more than 60 miles of trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding. Furry friends can exercise at the Hound Mound Dog Park. Flower Mound borders Grapevine Lake, allowing easy access to the lake for boating, swimming, fishing and other water recreation activities. You can also easily access Lewisville Lake to the north.”

Click here to view the full study.