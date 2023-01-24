Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our January 2023 print issue.

Dutch Bros Coffee — a drive-thru coffee shop that also serves smoothies, freezes, teas and energy drinks — is now open at 1501 Justin Road, Flower Mound.

Twin Peaks, a sports-themed chain restaurant, is now open at 13740 Raceway Dr., Northlake.

EVA – Esports Virtual Arena is now open at 3105 Justin Rd., Bldg. C, Flower Mound.

Trailhead Running Supply, a retail store selling running shoes, running and hiking apparel, and outdoor fitness gear, is now open in The Shops at Lakeside at 2600 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 140, Flower Mound.

Pharmacy Plus is now open at 101 Plaza Place, Suite 100, in Northlake Commons.

Ace Smile Dentistry is now open at 200 Gerault Rd, Suite 400, Flower Mound.

AquaKids Swim School’s fourth North Texas location is now open at 1238 FM 407 in Northlake Commons.

Ivybrook Academy, a private half-day preschool serving children ages 18 months to six years, is now open at 3917 Long Prairie Road, Suite 130, Flower Mound.