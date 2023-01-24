Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our January 2023 print issue.
Dutch Bros Coffee — a drive-thru coffee shop that also serves smoothies, freezes, teas and energy drinks — is now open at 1501 Justin Road, Flower Mound.
Twin Peaks, a sports-themed chain restaurant, is now open at 13740 Raceway Dr., Northlake.
EVA – Esports Virtual Arena is now open at 3105 Justin Rd., Bldg. C, Flower Mound.
Trailhead Running Supply, a retail store selling running shoes, running and hiking apparel, and outdoor fitness gear, is now open in The Shops at Lakeside at 2600 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 140, Flower Mound.
Pharmacy Plus is now open at 101 Plaza Place, Suite 100, in Northlake Commons.
Ace Smile Dentistry is now open at 200 Gerault Rd, Suite 400, Flower Mound.
AquaKids Swim School’s fourth North Texas location is now open at 1238 FM 407 in Northlake Commons.
Ivybrook Academy, a private half-day preschool serving children ages 18 months to six years, is now open at 3917 Long Prairie Road, Suite 130, Flower Mound.
Pizza Hut is now open for carry out and delivery at 1248 FM 407, Suite 400 in Northlake Commons.
Milestones Pediatric Dentistry is now open 3370 Long Prairie Road, Flower Mound.
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, a national franchised sandwich shop chain, opened Jan. 23 at 801 International Parkway, Suite 530, Flower Mound.
Del Campo Empanadas will open soon at 901 Long Prairie Rd #160, Flower Mound in The Shops at Lakeside.
Home2 Suites by Hilton Flower Mound is expected to open this month at 4231 River Walk Drive, Flower Mound.
Realty Capital Residential has started construction on 3111 Sunset Boulevard, a 16-story luxury apartment tower in Lakeside Village on Lake Grapevine in Flower Mound. Construction should be complete by early 2025.
Five new restaurant concepts will replace Sfereco, Scout and Primo’s on Restaurant Row in the Flower Mound River Walk. The new concepts include Underdogs Burgers & Brew, a family-oriented sports bar; Pennywise, a traditional English pub; Pie Hole Pizza, a brick-oven pizza shop; Sugar Fix, a coffee/gelato/doughnut bar; and Whiskey & Smoke, a smokehouse and bourbon bar. An upscale restaurant, Jasper’s Gourmet Backyard Cuisine, and a yet-to-be-named cocktail bar are also coming to the River Walk this year.
Läderach Chocolatier Suisse, a family-owned premium Swiss chocolate company, will soon occupy a 42,000-square-foot distribution center in Alliance Northport 5 next to Texas Motor Speedway.
Medical office buildings are coming to a long-vacant lot on the southwest corner of FM 1171 and Churchill Drive in Flower Mound, which was the former site of a proposed daycare center that was approved in April 2015 but never built.
Fazoli’s, a nationwide chain of quick-service Italian restaurants, will make its return to North Texas this year with a new restaurant in Denton at a yet-to-be-announced location.
Did we miss anything? Let us know: 940-728-8284.