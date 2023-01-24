Argyle railroad crossing to be closed this weekend

One railroad crossing in Argyle will be closed for about 10 hours this weekend, the town of Argyle said in a social media post on Tuesday.

Union Pacific Rail Road will conduct maintenance at the intersection of Hwy 377 and Crawford Road on Sunday. The railroad crossing at Crawford and Hwy 377 will be closed from 7 a.m. until as late as 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the town.

When Crawford Road is closed, most residents of the Country Lakes and Carnegie Ridge subdivisions take C. Taylor Road to Old Justin Road to get to Hwy 377. However, C. Taylor Road is closed to southbound traffic due to ongoing construction, so residents will need to take the rough Johnson Lane or I-35W to Vintage Boulevard or FM 407.