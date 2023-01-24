Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Denton County

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Denton County from noon until midnight today.

Wet snow is expected later today as temperatures drop. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch are possible, mainly north of Highway 380 and mainly on elevated and grassy surfaces.

The weather service said to watch for slippery road conditions this afternoon and tonight. The Wednesday morning commute may also be tricky due to any remaining snow and potential re-freezing on bridges and overpasses.

