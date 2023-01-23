Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 21 arrests from Nov. 15 through Dec. 13, 2022, answered 406 calls for service, took 56 reports and worked 19 accidents. Here are some recent police calls:

November 15 – Officers were alerted of a stolen vehicle near Dale Earnhardt Way at approximately 9:45 a.m. Officers went to the location and observed a vehicle matching the description of the reported stolen vehicle. A traffic stop was initiated, and the driver was detained. The vehicle was confirmed stolen, and officers took possession of the vehicle.

November 19 – Officers were dispatched to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive at approximately 10:25 p.m. for an Intoxicated Person. A male subject was found behind a building and stated he had consumed two bottles of wine and was unable to care for himself due to his intoxicated state. The subject was taken into custody for Public Intoxication.

November 20 – An officer was dispatched to the 2000 blk of Cobbler Street regarding a theft of property. The complainant advised a family member had stolen some property while staying at the residence. The report was forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

November 22 – An Officer was dispatched to the 12000 blk of FM 1171 regarding a theft of construction equipment. The complainant advised someone had removed a Caterpillar skid steer from the location without consent. The equipment was entered into the National Crime Information Center database and forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

November 27 – Officers were dispatched to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive regarding a burglary of two vehicles. The complainants reported that the windows of their vehicles were broken and various bank cars, credit cards and weapon accessories were stolen. The report was forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

November 28 – Officers were dispatched to the 5000 blk of Hwy 114 East regarding a stolen vehicle. The complainant advised his Yamaha motorcycle was taken without his consent sometime during the night. The report was forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

December 2 – Officers were dispatched to a traffic accident in the 4000 blk of FM 407. During the investigation, officers observed odd and erratic behavior from the driver of the single-vehicle accident. The driver admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages prior to the accident. During a search, other illegal narcotics were found. The subject was taken into custody and transported to the Denton County Jail.