Marcus teacher resigns after solicitation arrest

Cecil Timothy Morrison, a teacher at Marcus High School and the football team’s offensive coordinator, has resigned after his arrest for solicitation of a prostitute.

Amanda Brim, Lewisville ISD’s Chief Communications Officer, said Monday that Morrison was placed on administrative leave when the district was made aware of his arrest, and last week, he submitted his resignation.

“We have no indication the circumstances surrounding his arrest involved students,” Brim said.

It is believed Morrison was one of 46 people arrested this month in a state sex trafficking operation.

John Perez, supervisory special agent for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s North Texas Trafficking Task Force, said Monday that the operation took place over two days and was designed to target people seeking to purchase commercial sex.

While the HSI has not released the names of those arrested, the HSI news release did say that a high school teacher/football coach was among those arrested. The Flower Mound Police Department participated in the multi-agency operation.

“The victims of these heinous crimes are treated like commodities, used to make as much money as possible, as quickly as possible,” said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn. “Those who traffic victims are the scourge of the earth, and we will continue to target those responsible for the trafficking and those who solicit sex from them.”