3 new stores coming to Shops at Highland Village

The Shops at Highland Village announced Monday that three new stores are coming to the shopping center later this year.

“We are delighted to be welcoming several new tenants to The Shops at Highland Village and look forward to celebrating their openings in the months ahead,” said Ravi Wadhwa, General Manager at The Shops at Highland Village. “These additions to our center are certain to provide entertainment and comfort to Highland Village community members for years to come.”

Lovesac, a modern furniture store featuring high-quality bean bag chairs, modular sectionals and more, is opening in May near Whole Foods Market and Woodhouse Day Spa, according to the Shops news release. Sleep Number, offering a variety of mattresses, pillows, adjustable beds and more, will also open in May next to Lovesac. And in September, a play place and “edutainment” center for kids 10 months to 8 years called Cheeky Monkeys will open between Whole Foods and Woodhouse Spa.