Meet the Candidates: Lewisville ISD Board Place 7

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting next month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this May.

In Lewisville ISD, Places 6 and 7 will be on the ballot in May, and both incumbents did not seek reelection. Jacob Anderson, Staci Barker and Ashley Jones are seeking to replace LISD Board President Tracy Scott Miller, whose Place 7 seat expires in May.

Election Day is May 6, and early voting will run April 24 through May 2. The last day to register to vote is April 6, and the last day to apply for ballot by mail is April 25. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

The candidates for Place 7 on Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees are listed in alphabetic order below.

Place 7 (3-year-term)

Jacob Anderson, 38

City of residence: Lewisville

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? 5 years

Occupation: Real Estate Agent

Education: Abilene Christian University/University of North Texas – bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies.

Concordia University – Master’s degree in Education Leadership

Kaplan – Real Estate Pre-Licensing

Previous public service: 2010-2012 – Region 3, Dallas County, CPS Investigator

2012-2022 – Public Educator for Lewisville ISD, Special Ed Teacher, 3rd Grade Dual Language Teacher, and Campus Administrator

Other Community Involvement:

Foster Parenting, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Keep Denton Beautiful, Sunday School Teacher, Home Group Leader, Youth Ministry, Teen Mentor, Communities in Schools, Food Banks, Chin Refugee Ministry, Meals on Wheels, Short-term Missions, Nursing Home Volunteer, PTA Member, Campus Leader Team

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? I began a ministry of service in LISD in 2012. Before that I was a CPS investigator, in Dallas County homes and quickly realized there were very little dads playing an active role in their children’s lives. Because of that I aspired to become an elementary educator to be a stable male role model for children growing up fatherless. I recently left the field of education with the hopes to return as a board member and continue to support the people I’ve called “Family” and the place I’ve called “home.”

I am qualified for the position with a master’s degree in education leadership, nearly a decade of public education service within the district in the classroom as well as a campus administrator, and with a shared mission, vision, and values of the people who make up our district.

Mission statement: Once elected I intend to focus on the teacher shortage crisis, creative solutions to a limited annual district budget without raising taxes, and continued improvement in student achievement.

Do you have children enrolled in the school district you wish to represent? My wife and I have foster children who have attended our schools in the past. We currently have two children who are just under age but will be attending LISD schools in the very near future.

Facebook page: Jacob Anderson

Website: https://sites.google.com/view/jacobandersonforlisd/home

Dr. Staci Barker, 37

City of residence: Flower Mound

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? 3 years, 8 months

Occupation: Research and Strategic Priorities Analyst at a regional Education Service Center

Education: I was raised in public schools Kindergarten through 12th grade, graduating from Granbury High School. I then received my BA in English from Texas Tech University, an MA in English Education from New York University, and a PhD in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from the University of Texas at Arlington.

Previous public service: I currently serve as the Secretary for my daughter’s Choir Booster Club (at McKamy Middle School). I’m also a member of McKamy’s PTA. In addition, I serve on the vestry (governing board) of my church, The Episcopal Church of the Annunciation in Lewisville, and as a lector during service and a Youth Formation teacher.

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? I am passionate about and dedicated to public education. I am a product of public education, and I believe in its power to provide limitless opportunity to students regardless of their background. My mom always told me that education is the one thing no one can take away from you. With a daughter in LISD, I know what a great district it is. As an educator, I know that we can always make things better. That’s my goal, to celebrate what is working well in the district and problem-solve around challenges the district faces. I am the best choice because I bring a well-rounded perspective–I am a parent of a child in the district, a taxpayer and active member of the community, and I am an educator that has worked with a wide range of schools and districts; these perspectives allow me to bring ideas and possible solutions that others may not have considered.

Mission statement: My first priority is student safety: I want students to feel safe when they walk into LISD buildings. My second priority is student opportunity: every student, regardless of their zipcode, should have the opportunity to pursue any pathway beyond graduation. My third priority is teacher support so we can recruit and retain the best teachers.

Do you have children enrolled in the school district you wish to represent? Yes, my daughter is currently a student at McKamy Middle School.

Facebook page: Dr. Staci Barker for LISD Place 7

Website: www.drstacibarker.com

Ashley Jones, 44

City of residence: Flower Mound

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? 5 years

Occupation: Stay at home mom

Education: Graduated from the Nursing Program at South Plains College in Lubbock Tx

Licensed Vocational Nurse

Previous public service: I served on the Board of the Lamar PTA for 1 year as the copy room coordinator

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? I am a wife, mom, and a nurse with medical experience and in an environment as such we are in, I believe medical expertise would be useful. I decided to run to bring awareness that we are seeing an exodus of great teachers that we must invest in. Secondly, I am running to protect academic excellence and protect instructional materials that our kids are being exposed to during school hours.

Mission statement: My mission for LISD is to get back to the basics by focusing on the core subjects of math, history, science and a primary focus on reading where every student must learn to read in order to read to learn.

Do you have children enrolled in the school district you wish to represent? Our son will return to LISD in the fall of 2023

Facebook page: Ashley4LISD Place 7

Website: www.ashley4lisd.com