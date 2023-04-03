Monday, April 3, 2023
17 arrested in Denton County prostitution sting

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Image courtesy of the Denton County Sheriff's Office.

Men from Argyle, Lantana, Corinth and Lewisville were among the 17 arrested last week in a Joint Prostitution Demand Suppression Operation in Denton County.

On Tuesday and Wednesday of last week, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office conducted the operation along with The Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Texas Department of Public Safety, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Attorney General’s Office and the Lewisville Police Department, according to a DCSO news release.

The 17 suspects who were charged with solicitation of prostitution, a state jail felony, include: Michael Brewer of Argyle, David Korenek of Argyle, Leland Oldham of Lantana, Cornelius Cooper of Lewisville, Christopher Lohr of Corinth, Joshua Sadler of Corinth, Peter Mondelli of Corinth, Juan Moya of Denton, Shamel Drayton of Denton, Martin Garibay-Rocha of Denton, Richard Villela Jr. of Lake Dallas, Brenton Smith of Fort Worth, Wisam Darwish of Aubrey, Robert Smith of Dallas, Jeffrey Dennington of Gainesville, Ronald Ford of Denison and Sopanha Uk of Crandall.

Leads on other people engaging in prostitution were developed during the operation are being followed up on by the DCSO’s Human Trafficking Unit, according to the news release.

“Human trafficking is a plague in this country and it’s painfully obvious that Denton County is not immune,” Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree said in a statement. “Arresting those that seek out these victims for self-gratification is one of many ways we attack this problem.”

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

