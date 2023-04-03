Woman, 23, dies in motorcycle crash in Lewisville

A 23-year-old Denton woman died Friday night in a crash on I-35E in Lewisville.

Lewisville police responded about 9:30 p.m. Friday to the 1200 block of I-35E northbound, where the motorcyclist lost control and was thrown from her bike and struck by another vehicle. She was taken a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to a Lewisville PD spokesman.

The victim has been identified as Kimberly Flowers, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office.

The driver that struck Flowers stayed at the scene of the crash, and police determined it was an accident, so no charges will be filed, according to LPD.