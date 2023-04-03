Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Jan. 12 at 9:50 a.m., an officer pulled a vehicle over in the 800 block of International Parkway (FM 2499) for an expired license plate. The driver, Jacob Arriaga, was arrested on warrants. While conducting an inventory search of the vehicle, they found less than 1 gram of cocaine and between 1-4 grams of fentanyl. Arriaga was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

On Jan. 12, a man reported that while he was working, his locked 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup worth $35,000 was stolen from the hospital parking lot in the 4000 block of Long Prairie Road. The pickup had a camper, slide rack and belongings worth about $7,000 total.

On Jan. 16, a resident in the 11600 block of Cedar Grove Court reported that someone stole a gun and magazine from an unlocked vehicle in the driveway.

On Jan. 19, a resident reported that their 2022 Ford F-250 worth $102,000 was stolen from the 300 block of Silveron Boulevard.

On Jan. 22, a resident in the 1400 block of Mimosa Court reported their handgun was stolen from their unlocked vehicle in the driveway.

On Jan. 26, a resident reported their 2018 Chevrolet Silverado worth $36,000 was stolen from a gym parking lot in the 3100 block of Churchill Drive. Inside the vehicle were 40 keys to local businesses, a handgun, tools and clothes.

On Feb. 4 at 8:30 p.m., a man thought someone threw something at his vehicle in a parking lot in the 2300 block of Cross Timbers Road, outside the Sprouts and Gold’s Gym. In response, the man displayed a rifle and threatened two people with it. Raghav Dwivedi was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Feb. 13 at 11:30 a.m., a man wearing a mask and hoodie entered the Masjid-Al-Noor Islamic School/Mosque, 3430 Peters Colony Road, and took an undetermined amount of money that had been donated for earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey. FMPD identified Muhammad Shoaib, 36, from Virginia, as the suspect in the burglary and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

On Feb. 22 at 9:45 a.m., a man wearing all black–including a ski mask and goggles–robbed a bank in the 4900 block of Long Prairie Road. The next day, FMPD received a tip that led to the identification of the suspect. Police apprehended Jonathan Fleming, 38, of Denton without incident that night.