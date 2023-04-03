Monday, April 3, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Flower Mound Police Blotter

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
(Photo courtesy of the Flower Mound Police Department)

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Jan. 12 at 9:50 a.m., an officer pulled a vehicle over in the 800 block of International Parkway (FM 2499) for an expired license plate. The driver, Jacob Arriaga, was arrested on warrants. While conducting an inventory search of the vehicle, they found less than 1 gram of cocaine and between 1-4 grams of fentanyl. Arriaga was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

On Jan. 12, a man reported that while he was working, his locked 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup worth $35,000 was stolen from the hospital parking lot in the 4000 block of Long Prairie Road. The pickup had a camper, slide rack and belongings worth about $7,000 total.

On Jan. 16, a resident in the 11600 block of Cedar Grove Court reported that someone stole a gun and magazine from an unlocked vehicle in the driveway.

On Jan. 19, a resident reported that their 2022 Ford F-250 worth $102,000 was stolen from the 300 block of Silveron Boulevard.

On Jan. 22, a resident in the 1400 block of Mimosa Court reported their handgun was stolen from their unlocked vehicle in the driveway.

On Jan. 26, a resident reported their 2018 Chevrolet Silverado worth $36,000 was stolen from a gym parking lot in the 3100 block of Churchill Drive. Inside the vehicle were 40 keys to local businesses, a handgun, tools and clothes.

On Feb. 4 at 8:30 p.m., a man thought someone threw something at his vehicle in a parking lot in the 2300 block of Cross Timbers Road, outside the Sprouts and Gold’s Gym. In response, the man displayed a rifle and threatened two people with it. Raghav Dwivedi was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Feb. 13 at 11:30 a.m., a man wearing a mask and hoodie entered the Masjid-Al-Noor Islamic School/Mosque, 3430 Peters Colony Road, and took an undetermined amount of money that had been donated for earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey. FMPD identified Muhammad Shoaib, 36, from Virginia, as the suspect in the burglary and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

On Feb. 22 at 9:45 a.m., a man wearing all black–including a ski mask and goggles–robbed a bank in the 4900 block of Long Prairie Road. The next day, FMPD received a tip that led to the identification of the suspect. Police apprehended Jonathan Fleming, 38, of Denton without incident that night.

Previous articleHighland Village Police Blotter
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.