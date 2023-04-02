Sunday, April 2, 2023
Highland Village Police Blotter

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Feb. 3 at 9:10 p.m., witnesses reported a young man display a gun after an altercation at Torchy’s Tacos in The Shops at Highland Village. The victims identified the suspect, and a Torchy’s employee provided the suspect’s license plate number, which police found belonged to the suspect named by the victims. An arrest warrant was issued for terroristic threat, and it remains active.

On Feb. 6 at 12:30 p.m., the Walmart store in Highland Village received a phoned-in bomb threat. Employees notified police, who evacuated the store and conducted a thorough investigation. After several hours, police determined the threat was unsubstantiated, like many others around the country reported the same day. The store reopened about six hours after it was evacuated.

On Feb. 9, a resident reported that someone opened a Bank of America business account in California using her information and transferred $85,000 from her personal accounts to the fraudulent business account. The victim believes she may know the suspect, and police subpoenaed Bank of America to confirm the suspect’s identity.

On Feb. 14 at 10:36 p.m., a man reported that his 2019 Kia Sport was stolen from the Murphy USA gas station, in front of Walmart. The victim had left the vehicle at the gas pump to go inside the convenience store, and when he came back outside, his car was gone. The vehicle was found three days later in front of a home in Flower Mound.

On Feb. 21, a victim reported that they were sexually assaulted by a known offender who also used the victim’s phone to take photos and video of the assault and sent them to someone else without the victim’s consent. The case remains active.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

