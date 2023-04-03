Meet the Candidates: Argyle ISD Board Place 1

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting next month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this May.

In Argyle ISD, Places 1, 2 and 3 are expiring in May. In Place 1, Incumbent Craig Hawkesworth’s reelection bid is being challenged by Tori Ryon. In Place 2, Incumbent Dr. John Bitter did not seek reelection, and Nick Reynolds and Leigh Ann Artho are vying to replace him. In Place 3, Incumbent Board President Sam Slaton is seeking reelection unopposed.

The CTG will host a candidate forum for Argyle ISD candidates this week.

Election Day is May 6, and early voting will run April 24 through May 2. The last day to register to vote is April 6, and the last day to apply for ballot by mail is April 25. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

The candidates for Place 1 on Argyle ISD Board of Trustees are listed in alphabetic order below.

Place 1 (2-year-term)

Craig Hawkesworth, 53

Town of residence: Argyle

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? 16 years

Occupation: Business Owner

Education:Masters, Business Administration

University of Texas, Dallas

Bachelor of Applied Arts & Sciences

University of North Texas

Previous public service: During our families 16 years in Argyle, I have volunteered over “1,300” hours with AISD students whether in Argyle Youth Sports Association, Watch D.O.G.S., Serving Thanksgiving Lunch to students, Select Softball or 3 terms (9 years) as an AISD School Board Member. The students of Argyle ISD are at the heart of what drives me day in and day out.

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice?My motivation to run for re-election continues to be the students and staff of Argyle ISD. Over my 16 years in Argyle, 9 of those as an Argyle ISD Trustee, I have had the honor of meeting hundreds of students, staff and families. Collectively, they are what make Argyle ISD unique and it is my privilege to serve them and do all I can to maintain the cultural values, educational excellence and the highest standards for success.

I believe my tenure, experience, and love for this school district are what make me the best choice to continue serving as an Argyle ISD Trustee. Consistency on the board and knowledge of where we have been vs. where we are going are what set me apart.

Mission statement: I will continue the work I started over my previous three terms as an AISD Trustee, continuing to focus on; 1) the Safety & Security of our Students and Staff, 2) Fiscal Responsibility (specifically related to architects, construction and growth) and 3) Diligently working to maintain the cultural values of both Argyle ISD and the community.

Do you have children enrolled in the school district you wish to represent? I have two daughter enrolled in Argyle ISD

Facebook page: Craig Hawkesworth Argyle ISD School Board – Place 1

Tori Ryon, 38

Town of residence: Argyle

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? 3 years

Occupation: Attorney

Education: Tori graduated from Texas A&M University with honors in 2007 with a Political Science degree. Then she attended SMU Dedman School of Law in Dallas, Texas and graduated with honors in 2010.

Previous public service: Tori served as PTA Vice President for Hilltop Elementary from 2020-2022 and as Secretary for Argyle Youth Football Association (AYSA). She is also the President of the Board and Founder of Hunger Hunters, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that was formed in 2019 for childhood hunger in DFW.

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? Tori was motivated to run for this position because she felt a call to serve the community and our school district. She believes she is the best choice because of her unique experience and perspective as an attorney, business owner, and mother of three students in our district.

Mission statement: I value transparency and fiscal responsibility. Next to those two pillars, I believe it is crucial to have a mother on the board with business experience. One of my priorities is setting a clear vision for our district with realistic and achievable goals that include the strategic use of resources and decisions that are financially viable.

Do you have children enrolled in the school district you wish to represent? 3

Facebook page: Tori Ryon for Argyle ISD Place 1