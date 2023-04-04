Double Oak Police Beat

Recent calls for service provided by the Double Oak Police Department:

1/17/23 – Forgery Fraud – Highview Dr – Officer responded to residence to speak with caller about a fraudulent phone call received with someone claiming to be with Wells Fargo Bank.

1/18/23 – Agency Assist -Flower Mound PD – Long Prairie/Justin Rd – Officer searched the area for a vehicle that fled from a Flower Mound officer on a traffic stop.

1/19/23 – Suspicious Activity – N. Woodland Trail – Officer responded to report of someone putting business cards in mailboxes. Officer identified the subject and determined he was wanted on outstanding warrants. Subject was arrested and taken to jail.

1/20/23 – Meet Complainant – Waketon Rd – Officer PD lobby to speak with complainant about options regarding a known person possibly jeopardizing the sale of their home.

1/21/23 – Agency Assist-Suspicious Activity – Blanco Dr, Lantana – Officer assisted Denton County SO with searching a residence after the homeowner heard someone come inside. No one was located in the home.

1/22/23 – Suspicious Activity – Hawk Crest Ln – Officer discovered a vehicle in a driveway with the trunk open. Officer determined homeowner was loading the vehicle while moving.

1/23/23 – Suspicious Activity – Justin Rd – Officer found a vehicle parked behind a closed business. Officer determined driver works for Door Dash and was eating dinner in their vehicle.

1/24/23 – Welfare Concern – Plantation Ln – Officer responded to a call to check the welfare of a subject. It was determined the subject no longer lives at the residence.

1/26/23 – Traffic Stop – Arrest – Justin Rd – Officer stopped a vehicle and determined the driver had local warrants for his arrest. Officer arrested the driver and located drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

1/26/23 – Traffic Stop – Medical Call – Justin Rd – Officer stopped a vehicle and determined the driver was having a medical episode, resulting in the driver being transported by medics to the hospital.

1/29/23 – Loose Livestock- Pepperport Ln – Officer responded to report of two horses loose in the area. Horses were returned home.

1/29/23 – Reckless Driver- Kings Rd/Simmons Rd – Officer located the driver reported to be driving recklessly parked in a driveway. Officer spoke with the driver about his driving habits.

1/29/23 – Agency Assist- Narcotics Complaint – Seals Rd – Officer assisted Bartonville PD with a call involving the caller finding drugs in their home.

1/29/23 – Welfare Concern – Copper Canyon – Officer responded to check welfare of an elderly male that walked into the wrong house after taking a walk.

2/3/23 – Reckless Driver – Cross Timbers Dr/Valley View Trl – Officer located a vehicle in a private driveway reported to have been driving recklessly. Vehicle was unoccupied.

2/3/23 – Agency Assist- Welfare Concern – Parson Dr Lantana – Officer provided cover for Deputy working a mental health call at residence.

2/4/23 – 9-1-1 hang up – High Oak Dr – Officer responded to a 911 hang up call and determined a 5 year old boy accidentally called.

2/5/23 – Intoxicated Person – Valley View Trl – Officer located a vehicle stopped at an intersection with the driver asleep at the wheel and the gear in drive. Officer believed the subject to be intoxicated and placed him under arrest for DWI.

2/5/23 – Agency Assist- Theft- Justin Rd Lantana – Officer assisted Deputy in searching area for a theft suspect who fled a local business. Subject was not located.

2/5/23 – Burglary of Motor Vehicle- Plantation Ln – Officer responded to burglary call where a vehicle tuner device was stolen from his unlocked truck.

2/10/23 – Forgery Fraud -Ridgebriar Ln– Officer spoke with caller about a scam he fell victim to involving someone emailing him pretending to be his boss, requesting he purchase gift cards and provide the codes.

2/13/23 – Meet Complainant- Cross Timbers Dr – Officer responded to make contact with resident regarding their animal’s health situation at a local veterinary hospital.

2/13/23 – Suspicious Activity- Timberleaf Ct – Officer responded to report of teenagers parking nearby and walking onto his property. Officer located subjects with drug paraphernalia, issued citations and called parents.