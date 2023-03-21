Newspaper to hold candidate forums

The Cross Timbers Gazette will hold candidate forums in April for several local races.

At the forums, candidates in many of the local town council and school board elections will share their views on important issues and answer questions, including those submitted by the public. The following forums, listed in chronological order, have been scheduled:

Highland Village City Council — Tuesday, April 4, at 7 p.m. at Highland Village City Hall

Argyle ISD Board of Trustees — Wednesday, April 5, at 6:30 p.m. at Argyle High School

Argyle Town Council — Thursday, April 6, at 7 p.m. at Argyle Town Hall

Double Oak Town Council — Wednesday, April 12, at 7 p.m. at Double Oak Town Hall

Flower Mound Town Council — Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m. at Flower Mound Town Hall

All forums will be available for online viewing.

Local columnist Bob Weir will moderate the candidate forums. The public is invited to attend the forums and to submit questions for the candidates in advance here. Questions should be worded in a general way so all candidates can respond.

Election Day is Saturday, May 6, and early voting will run April 24 through May 2. See a list of local candidates here.