Tuesday, March 21, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Argyle offering $250k in small business grants

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Argyle Town Hall. Photo by Bill Castleman

The town of Argyle has launched a Small Business Grant program to provide financial support to small business owners in Argyle that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The town used funding it received from the federal 2021 American Rescue Plan Grant to dedicate $250,000 to support eligible small businesses, according to the town website. The grants will range from $5,000 to $25,000, and maximum grant amount is based on annual revenue (gross receipts and sales) in 2020. The funds must be used for business-related expenses, including payroll, working capital, business rent, inventory, supplies, equipment and other operating costs.

The town began accepting applications online on March 13, and the deadline to apply is 5 p.m. April 3. Applications will be reviewed from April 10 through May 8, and all grants will be awarded by May 31.

For eligibility requirements, a list of required documents, information about how to apply for the program and more, click here.

Previous articleLocal teacher brings students closer to nature
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.