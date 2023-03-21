Argyle offering $250k in small business grants

The town of Argyle has launched a Small Business Grant program to provide financial support to small business owners in Argyle that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The town used funding it received from the federal 2021 American Rescue Plan Grant to dedicate $250,000 to support eligible small businesses, according to the town website. The grants will range from $5,000 to $25,000, and maximum grant amount is based on annual revenue (gross receipts and sales) in 2020. The funds must be used for business-related expenses, including payroll, working capital, business rent, inventory, supplies, equipment and other operating costs.

The town began accepting applications online on March 13, and the deadline to apply is 5 p.m. April 3. Applications will be reviewed from April 10 through May 8, and all grants will be awarded by May 31.

For eligibility requirements, a list of required documents, information about how to apply for the program and more, click here.