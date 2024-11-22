Air conditioning tech manufacturer to open new facility in Denton

STULZ USA, a leading provider of precision cooling technology for mission-critical applications, announced this week that its third U.S. manufacturing facility is coming to Denton, slated to commence operations in 2025.

“Our decision to expand into Denton County is driven by our mission to deliver industry leading data center cooling solutions at scale while moving closer to our customers,” Brian Hatmaker, president of STULZ, said in a statement. “We have identified Denton as an ideal manufacturing location due to the strategic location and available workforce. The business-friendly environment and warm welcome we received from the state of Texas and Denton Economic Development teams, utilities and other local partners allowed us to move confidently.”

The company did not say where in Denton the facility will be. A spokesperson for the company could not be reached for comment on Friday.

Hatmaker said the company is committed to having a positive impact in the communities where it operates.

“As the ‘Manufacturer of the Year’ in Frederick County, Maryland we are excited to create jobs and become a premier business partner in Denton,” he said.

The new Denton County plant will create over 200 new jobs in the region, the company said. The new facility, over 200,000 square feet, is designed to meet the high standards of STULZ precision engineering.

“STULZ’s choice to invest in the city of Denton highlights the strength of our thriving local economy and the appeal of our growing community to a global manufacturer,” said Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth. “STULZ brings a strategic mindset ready to contribute to the vibrancy of Denton, which offers endless economic opportunities and a focused vision. Together, we are committed to a brighter future for our city and the North Texas region.”

The expansion is part of a larger effort by STULZ USA to address the data center industry’s growing demand for environmentally responsible and energy-efficient cooling solutions, according to a company news release. By increasing production capacity, the new Denton County facility will enable STULZ to support legacy and emerging technologies in data centers, ensuring our infrastructure solutions evolve alongside our customers’ needs.