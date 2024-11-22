Friday, November 22, 2024
Gardening: Perfect presents for plant lovers

By the Denton County Master Gardener Association

Gardening can be a wonderful activity for people of all ages. In addition to enjoying the fruits of your labor, gardening offers many opportunities to exercise different muscle groups, get some daily vitamin D from the sunshine, pass on knowledge to children, and make new friends who share common interests. Quality tools and supplies are always a thoughtful gift.

For beginning or experienced gardeners, a raised bed garden is often easier to create and initially may be more productive because our native soils require substantial amendments or organic material. This leads to the first gift recommendation. Local nurseries, big box stores and online vendors offer raised bed gardening supplies. Some are as simple as corner pieces and wood slats ready to assemble, and some are boxes or containers that resemble horse troughs that either sit on the ground or are mounted on legs.

Here are more gift ideas:

Quality Tools built with comfortable grips are essential for the gardener.

A tool bucket with canvas insert that has slots for each tool is a welcome addition.

A gardening apron with a couple of pockets that keep your phone, gloves and a hand tool at your fingertips.

A Hori Hori knife. This tool may be used for digging, cutting, harvesting, weeding, and planting. It usually comes with a protective sheath because the sides are quite sharp.

A cushioned kneeling pad makes weeding and planting much easier on the knees. One type has handles on either side to assist with lowering to a kneeling position and rising.

A portable garden cart or a wheelbarrow for moving larger tools, plants, and soil amendments. A wheelbarrow with dual wheels on the front is easier to balance.

A watering wand or hose attachment that allows water to stay off the leaves as well as regulate the flow of water.

As many of us get older, we find that the physical effort of gardening is more difficult, especially on our hands. If so, there are adaptive garden tools (called ergonomic tools) designed to ease the strain on our bodies.

A Gardening Journal to keep track of planting and harvesting dates as well as weather events.

A gift card to a local garden center

Gardening in Texas has some unique challenges! So, how about a gardening book? Just three of many:

“Texas Fruit & Vegetable Gardening” by Greg Grant, Smith County horticulturist-Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

“Easy Gardening for Texas” by A&M University Professor, Joseph G. Masabni.

“Easy Gardens for North Central Texas” by horticulturist Steve Huddleston and garden writer and landscape architect, Pamela Crawford.

Happy Gardening!

