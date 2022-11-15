The Village Church buys shopping center

The Village Church is expanding in Flower Mound after purchasing The Shops at Flower Mound, a strip center next to the church.

The church, located in an old Albertson’s grocery store at the corner of FM 407 and Morriss Road, needs more space, according to Lindsey Eenigenberg, executive director the church’s administration.

“The opportunity to purchase the shopping center from the previous owner presented itself, and our church voted to move forward with the purchase in the spring of 2022,” Eenigenberg said in an email. “With the acquisition of additional space within the shopping center, TVC looks forward to optimizing existing ministry environments in the new spaces as they come available.”

Eenigenberg said the church is honoring current tenants’ lease agreements that were already in place when the church bought the building. It is not expected to renew any leases, however, forcing several businesses to relocate or close down.

Some businesses have already closed up shop, including a dance studio and tanning salon, and others expect the same fate, including a dentist’s office, chiropractor’s office, nail spa and the Massage Institute of North Texas. The change in management was a surprise for Kayla Morrison, school director at the Massage Institute, which has been in the same location for over a decade.

“I wasn’t aware the building was up for sale,” Morrison said. “I’m not sure if renewing will be an option.”

Morrison said the business still has about a year-and-a-half on its lease, and while she doesn’t want to leave, she might have to.

“Relocating would certainly put a financial burden on the business that I had not planned for,” she said. “I hope that we are able to work out a viable solution to continue to stay where we’ve grown the business, and where our clients and customers are accustomed to us.”