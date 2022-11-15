Tuesday, November 15, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County BusinessSouthern Denton County Local News

The Village Church buys shopping center

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
6

The Village Church is expanding in Flower Mound after purchasing The Shops at Flower Mound, a strip center next to the church.

The church, located in an old Albertson’s grocery store at the corner of FM 407 and Morriss Road, needs more space, according to Lindsey Eenigenberg, executive director the church’s administration.

“The opportunity to purchase the shopping center from the previous owner presented itself, and our church voted to move forward with the purchase in the spring of 2022,” Eenigenberg said in an email. “With the acquisition of additional space within the shopping center, TVC looks forward to optimizing existing ministry environments in the new spaces as they come available.”

Tan Evolution is one of many businesses to close after The Village Church acquired The Shops at Flower Mound.

Eenigenberg said the church is honoring current tenants’ lease agreements that were already in place when the church bought the building. It is not expected to renew any leases, however, forcing several businesses to relocate or close down.

Some businesses have already closed up shop, including a dance studio and tanning salon, and others expect the same fate, including a dentist’s office, chiropractor’s office, nail spa and the Massage Institute of North Texas. The change in management was a surprise for Kayla Morrison, school director at the Massage Institute, which has been in the same location for over a decade.

“I wasn’t aware the building was up for sale,” Morrison said. “I’m not sure if renewing will be an option.”

Morrison said the business still has about a year-and-a-half on its lease, and while she doesn’t want to leave, she might have to.

“Relocating would certainly put a financial burden on the business that I had not planned for,” she said. “I hope that we are able to work out a viable solution to continue to stay where we’ve grown the business, and where our clients and customers are accustomed to us.”

Previous articleWeir: Ben Bumgarner is our new Texas House Rep. in District 63
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.