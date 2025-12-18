A new cafe in Flower Mound offers coffee, baked goods and books

Storied Provisions in Flower Mound hosted its grand opening on Tuesday at the Shops at Flower Mound on the corner of Justin Road and Morriss Road.

According to a press release from the cafe and bookstore, Storied Provisions blends the aroma of freshly-baked pastries and superior coffee with the comfort of a locally-sources, unique selection of books and gifts.

“We created Storied Provisions to be a warm, welcoming space where neighbors can connect, find inspiration and enjoy the best of what local creators have to offer,” said the business in a statement. “Every element, from the books on our shelves to the beans in our brewers, has been chosen with the intention of bringing the community together.”

Lauren Chandler, one of the founder and co-owners of Storied Provisions, is the wife of Matt Chandler, the elder and lead pastor at The Village Church in Flower Mound.

In 2022, The Village Church bought The Shops at Flower Mound shopping center, which is located near the church, when it needed more space to expand.

The business will offer EDISON COFFEE, house-made syrups and lattes with organic milk.

According to Storied Provisions, the pastries made in-house are served daily and the books, artisan gifts and other items are brought in from the local community.

Storied Provisions will be open Tuesday thru Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Sundays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The cafe will be closed on Mondays.