Edmondson: Though paying taxes may not be your favorite thing, it will be easier this year! 

If you have not received your property tax statement, it is on the way. You can also easily pay your property tax statement online and save yourself both time and money.

Printed property tax statements for Denton County property owners are expected to have reached mailboxes by the end of November after being mailed on or before Nov. 17, according to the Denton County Tax Assessor/Collector’s office.

School district voter-approval tax rate elections in Northwest ISD and Denton ISD on Nov. 4 led to a slight delay in printing and sending out property tax statements this year as both districts cover large portions of Denton County. In addition, 10 of the 17 constitutional amendments in the Nov. 4 election were related to taxes, which included changes to property tax exemptions.

With voter approval of these items, the Denton County Tax Assessor/Collector’s Office could finalize all billing details. The office worked with the Denton Central Appraisal District, a separate entity not under the county, to complete necessary updates to tax ceilings and system data. Once finalized, files were sent to the printer for printed statements.

Just to explain the process for school districts, if the governing body of a taxing unit adopts a tax rate that exceeds the voter-approval tax rate, in most cases it must automatically hold an election for voters to approve the tax increase. For school districts, this is called a voter-approval tax rate election or VATRE.

The property tax statement you receive from the Denton County Tax Assessor/Collector’s Office includes taxes owed to cities, school districts, and the county as well as several special districts. Of those taxes, based on the average home value of $510,263 in Denton County per the Denton Central Appraisal District, school districts receive the largest portion at around 60 percent with most cities averaging 30 percent. The county portion (with the lowest tax rate in 40 years) is only 10 percent of the total property tax statement you pay.

Denton County property owners can easily pay their property tax statements by going online to find property taxes due this year. It is easy to find and simple to do. It also saves the cost of a stamp, not to mention the gas money!

As part of the continued effort by the Denton County’s Tax Assessor/Collector’s Office to encourage convenient and secure online payment, printed bills include a QR code that goes directly to a taxpayer’s property. This year, an insert was added that links directly to the online payment portal. The format has been streamlined to highlight only the most important and required information, keeping the process simple and taxpayer friendly.

You can also go to the Denton County website at dentoncounty.gov. Click on the Property Tax Records button in blue on the front page. It will take you directly to a page where you can enter your account number or search for your property by name or address. Be sure to read the handy tips at the bottom of the page, such as last name first and then first name or numerical address and street name but no lane, drive, avenue, etc. Also, be sure to select one of the options on how you are searching for your property.

Once you find your property tax statement online, you can then add it to your cart and easily pay online.

You are also welcome to visit one of the six Denton County tax office locations near you in Carrollton, Cross Roads, Denton, Flower Mound, Frisco, and Lewisville. Wait times are available on the main Denton County Tax Assessor/Collector page for each location. Just click on the logo at the top left hand of the property tax statement page.

