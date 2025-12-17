Flower Mound PD uses drone to arrest suspect in assault case

Flower Mound police officers arrested a 31-year-old male in a wooded area using a drone and thermal imaging Wednesday morning.

The man had allegedly assaulted his mother on Wednesday around 4:30 a.m. in the 11000 block of Winecup Road and fled the scene before police arrived.

Officers searched the immediate area before calling the drone for assistance in the search.

Shortly after, the drone operator located the suspect in a wooded area about half a mile away from the scene of the crime.

Officers were navigated to the suspect’s location via the drone’s video feed.

According to police, officers took the suspect into custody without any further incident.