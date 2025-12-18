Thursday, December 18, 2025
Costco Run Gone Wrong: Man arrested after disrupting traffic in Lewisville

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
Photo courtesy of the Lewisville Police Department.

Lewisville police responded to an unusual disturbance along Hwy 121 on Thursday, Dec. 11.

Police arrested a man for criminal mischief and assault after he reportedly ran onto the Hwy 121 service road and charged at cars passing by.

According to police, the man was damaging vehicles and behaving erratically near the Costco on Hwy 121 near I-35E.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dallas Texas TV (@dallastexas_tv)

Once police arrived, officers located the man and took him into custody. He was charged with criminal mischief and assault.

Lewisville PD said nobody was injured during the incident.

Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

