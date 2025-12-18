Costco Run Gone Wrong: Man arrested after disrupting traffic in Lewisville

Lewisville police responded to an unusual disturbance along Hwy 121 on Thursday, Dec. 11.

Police arrested a man for criminal mischief and assault after he reportedly ran onto the Hwy 121 service road and charged at cars passing by.

According to police, the man was damaging vehicles and behaving erratically near the Costco on Hwy 121 near I-35E.

Once police arrived, officers located the man and took him into custody. He was charged with criminal mischief and assault.

Lewisville PD said nobody was injured during the incident.