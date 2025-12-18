Local business invites community to visit storm-damaged tree’s unique artwork

An Argyle tree that once stood tall at the corner of Hickory Hill Road and Hilltop Road was damaged by a storm in 2024, but the property owners had it converted into a work of art.

What is left of the tree stands on the property of Lantana RV & Boat Storage, and manager Kelli Hulse said it has been a priority of the business to take care of something so important to the community.

After the storm hit, Hulse had a decision to make. They could cut it down or leave it. She chose a third option: turn it into something special.

“From the very beginning of Lantana RV & Boat Storage, preserving the history of this property has been important to us,” she said. “We intentionally saved the original home, the tree and other buildings. The tree, and its carvings, reflect the same commitment – to honor what came before while thoughtfully moving forward.”

Hulse said the tree was more than just a part of the landscape, it has been a part of people’s lives.

When a storm brought the tree down during a storm over the Memorial Day weekend in 2024, she said the community came out in droves to share memories, stories and love.

“For many years, this tree stood tall for everyone who passed by,” said Hulse. “When a storm damaged it, the sadness was felt by our entire community.”

The local landmark, although now much shorter, still holds the same sentimental value to members of the community.

Hulse said the business wanted to honor that sentiment and commissioned an artist to create the carvings.

Now, she hopes the community will use it as a place to come together.

“As a family-owned business, we live here in the community, too,” she said. “Sharing this space, its history and its stories with our neighbors means so much to us. We hope you’ll stop by to see the carvings and celebrate a piece of local history that brings us all together.”