Argyle ISD finalizes purchase of 50 acres in Argyle for future middle school

Argyle ISD continues planning for the future with the finalization of a 50-acre land purchase that will eventually hold a new middle school along Harpole Road in Argyle.

It is the third property acquired by the district as part of its long-term growth strategy using bond funding.

According to a release from the district, Argyle ISD is projected to grow to nearly 10,000 students by 2030.

“As Argyle continues to grow, planing ahead to support our students, families and community is essential,” said Argyle ISD Superintendent Dr. Courtney Carpenter. “Securing land ensures we are prepared to meet the needs of future students while providing long-term flexibility for district leaders and boards who will steward these decisions for many years to come.”

The land, which the district said was paid for using 2025 bond funds approved by voters through Proposition A, will be the location of a future middle school projected to open in the 2029-2030 school year.

The authorization to purchase the land was approved at the Argyle ISD Board of Trustees meeting in November.

Since the current Argyle Middle School is set to be transitioned into Argyle Legacy High School for the 2027-2028 school year, the district’s second high school, the campus on Harpole Road will become the new Argyle Middle School.

Argyle ISD is also set to open a new middle school, Scott Gibson Middle School, in 2026 and a new elementary campus, Michael Ball Elementary School, in 2027.

The new Argyle Middle School on Harpole Road will feed into the Argyle Legacy High in the districts eastern zone.

In the western zone, Scott Gibson Middle will feed into Argyle High School on Canyon Falls.

According to the press release, funding for land acquisitions was identified as a priority by the community-led Bond & Growth Planning Committee, which helped develop the 2025 bond proposal.

In response, Argyle ISD has recently purchased 128 acres in Northlake and 50 acres in Furst Ranch along Hwy 377.