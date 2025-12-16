Argyle ISD decides on names for new elementary, middle and high school

As enrollment grows in Argyle ISD, students will attend Michael Ball Elementary School, Scott Gibson Middle School and Argyle Legacy High School, names the Board of Trustees approved Monday.

The board reviewed community-submitted nominations earlier this year and selected Argyle Legacy as the name of the district’s second high school, which will transition from the current Argyle Middle School campus on Hwy 377. The campus is expected to open in fall 2027.

In addition, the board voted 4-3 to give the new high school its own identity as the Red Hawks with and a red, white and blue color scheme.

Despite being a new school, the board decided on Legacy because it honored the original Argyle High School, which transitioned into the current Argyle Middle School when the Canyon Falls campus opened.

“Legacy seems to be the one,” said board member Josh Westrom. “I got some feedback that Legacy is too common, and I understood that, but it seems like even people I visited with that had different ideas on colors and mascots felt like Argyle Legacy was an appropriate name and that’s what I would recommend for the high school.”

Board member Matt Slaton said the most important factor, regardless of the school’s name, mascot or colors, is the community itself.

“The important thing is the community,” he said. “The parents, the kids, the teachers and everyone that makes up this community. If we stay strong and engaged like we have, I don’t think names of high schools are going to be a big deal.”

With the current Argyle Middle School becoming Argyle Legacy High School, the board plans to keep the name Argyle Middle School once a new middle school is opened.

Argyle ISD’s new middle school on FM 407, which the board voted to be named Scott Gibson Middle School, will feed into Argyle High School. It is expected to open in fall 2026.

“Because of Mr. Gibson and what he has meant to our district, I know how people feel about him,” said board member Josh Westrom. “I would certainly recommend we name one of the two middle schools after Mr. Gibson and have the other stay Argyle Middle School.”

In addition, the district announced that Whitney Wheeler will be the first principal of Scott Gibson Middle School.

The new Michael Ball Elementary school is expected to open fall 2027 on FM 407 and will feed into both Argyle High School and Argyle Legacy High School.

“Mr. Ball certainly got plenty of feedback and I’m quite familiar with him,” said Westrom. “I think everyone that has been around him or is a part of the district would say he’s worthy of a school being named after him.”