Argyle ISD to break ground on new middle school

Argyle ISD is inviting the community to a groundbreaking ceremony for a new middle school.

The new school will be located on the north side of FM 407, just west of The Well Community Church, 600 FM 407. It is expected to open in August 2025, according to the district website, and an elementary school will be built on the same tract of land after the middle school. Both schools were funded by a 2022 bond election.

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday on the southside of Sam Davis Road, just east of I-35W.

It’s a busy summer for Argyle ISD, which broke ground earlier this month on a new stadium and indoor activity center at Argyle High School.