Flower Mound has a new website

The town of Flower Mound announced Monday that it has a new website.

The town has transitioned its website and staff email addresses to www.flowermound.gov, though the old site, flower-mound.com, and the old staff email addresses will automatically redirect to the new .gov domain.

“This switch to a .gov domain is more than just a cosmetic change,” the town said in a statement. “It’s a big step in bolstering cybersecurity, as only verified government agencies can register for a .gov domain. These .gov websites help the public identify official, trusted information.”

