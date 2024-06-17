Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — June 2024

Hello Flower Mound neighbors! I am so honored to be writing my very first column as your newly-elected mayor. I would love to use this space to introduce myself.

My husband, Jason, and I have been married for 25 years, and we chose to move to Flower Mound 18 years ago to raise our two extraordinary kids, Avery and Lucas. Avery is a graduate of Marcus High School and is attending Point Park University in Pittsburgh for broadcast journalism. Lucas is graduating from Marcus and plans to attend the University of North Texas to study cyber security.

I’m originally from Ohio but spent most of my childhood in Oklahoma. I graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a bachelor’s in physical therapy. As someone who is always learning and expanding, I’m now completing my Doctor of Science at Texas Tech University. I’ve been a physical therapist for about 30 years and currently work at Select Rehabilitation Hospital in Denton. I have worked in a variety of leadership roles in addition to patient care, including business operations, consulting, teaching, and management. But through it all, I always find myself returning to patient care, as connecting and working with others is my primary passion.

Prior to my election, I was a Flower Mound Planning and Zoning and SMARTGrowth Commissioner, and I previously served as vice chair on the Transportation Commission. I learned so much about our Town and our residents’ priorities by serving on those boards. I love being involved in my community and have previously graduated from both our Flower Mound Citizens Police Academy and Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce Leadership Program. Additionally, I served as president of the Chaucer Estates HOA.

So, why did I decide to run for mayor? I have always been interested in giving back to my community through service, and the time was right as my children have gotten older. As an avid cyclist, I have often explored our town through a unique vantage point. I’ve seen an increase in traffic and a loss of our precious green spaces, and I knew I could do more, and the mayoral role was suited for my personality style. We are blessed with amazing recreational amenities, beautiful parks, and an extensive trail system, and I want to work to protect and expand those assets. I know growth is coming, particularly on the west side of town, but I want to work to make sure that growth happens responsibly and in accordance with what our residents want. I will work to honor the intentions of our master plan, strengthen our excellent local businesses, and better communicate with our state legislators to maximize our financial positional strength in Texas and improve the preservation of our environment.

I am so honored to have the support of our voters, and I look forward to meeting those of you I haven’t had the pleasure of interacting with yet. For those of you who didn’t vote for me, I want you to know I am here to serve all of Flower Mound’s residents. I can’t wait to get to know you and hear about what matters most to you and your family.

Before I wrap up, I want to thank Mayor Derek France and Councilmember Jim Engel for their service and for being such dedicated ambassadors of our town. I’d also like to congratulate Councilmember Janvier Werner on her election. I am looking forward to working with all of the members of Town Council to ensure Flower Mound remains one of the top destinations to live, work, and play.

I’ll see you back on these pages in July!