Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Flower Mound, Highland Village still working to clean up storm debris

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Bobby Abernathy/Denton County

Crews in Flower Mound and Highland Village are taking longer than expected to pick up all the debris from the May 28 severe storms, but they hope to be done by next week.

“You have been so patient with us, but we’re asking you to be patient just a little longer,” the town of Flower Mound said in a news release on Friday. “There was more storm debris than anticipated and crews have struggled to keep up. The town has hired a third-party contractor that is mobilizing today and plans to work throughout the next week to collect all the remaining storm debris placed at the curb.”

That contractor, T.F.R. Enterprises, started full operations on Saturday and is working east to west. Collection will continue throughout this week and should be complete by the middle of next week.

The town of Flower Mound asked residents to not place brush piles behind or too close to parked vehicles, under trees, or behind your trash and recycling carts. Residents whose trash is normally collected in an alleyway should put their uncut, unbundled brush piles in front of their home, because the special collection trucks are too big for alleyways.

The city of Highland Village announced Monday that it has hired two third-party contractors to assist with the storm debris removal. They are schedule to begin removing storm debris Tuesday from the Wednesday trash collection route, and then on Wednesday, they’ll move to the Thursday trash collection route. Once those routes are done, the contractors will proceed to the Tuesday and Friday trash collection routes, either late this week or early next week.

“This storm was a regional event and the solid waste crews across the Metroplex have struggled to keep up,” the city said in a statement. “Thank you for your patience as we work to remove all the storm debris.”

Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — June 2024
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

