Denton ISD superintendent retires

Dr. Jamie Wilson, superintendent for Denton ISD since 2012, announced his retirement Tuesday.

The Denton ISD Board of Trustees has named Wilson the district’s superintendent — emeritus until Jan. 31, 2025, to allow for a smooth leadership transition. Dr. Susannah Holbert O-Bara was named acting superintendent, and the district is now welcoming internal applicants for the permanent position.

“Dr. Wilson’s steadfast leadership and service to our community has been invaluable,” said Barbara Burns, president of the DISD Board of Trustees. “Under his guidance, our district has kept pace with fast growth, managed closure during the pandemic and achieved positive student outcomes despite inadequate funding from our state.”

Wilson’s 34-year career includes 20 years with Denton ISD. He joined the district in 2005 as assistant superintendent for secondary academic programs.