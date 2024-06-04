Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Argyle ISD to break ground on new stadium, activity center

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Digital rendering of the future Argyle ISD Stadium, image courtesy of Argyle ISD

Argyle ISD will break ground on its new football stadium and Indoor Activity Center in Canyon Falls this week.

Digital rendering of the future Argyle ISD Indoor Activity Center, image courtesy of Argyle ISD

The groundbreaking event will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the grassy area on the east side of the Argyle High School Fieldhouse, 6601 Canyon Falls Drive.

Both projects were part of the voter-approved bond propositions in 2022: $27 million for the stadium and $20 million for the IAC. The stadium — which will seat 7,500 people — will be located behind the fieldhouse and utilize the turf field that is currently in place, according to a district news release. The IAC will be located on the east side of the fieldhouse.

Both projects will be constructed at the same time and are expected to open in fall 2025. When Argyle ISD transitions to two high schools, both will utilize the stadium, according to the district.

Argyle meetings canceled due to power outage
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

