Justin limiting watering to twice-a-week

The city of Justin announced Friday that it will begin enforcing a twice-a-week watering schedule as part of its updated Water Conservation Plan.

The city updates the plan every five years with new water-saving strategies, and the biggest change this year is that the city is moving from recommended twice-a-week watering to enforced twice-a-week watering.

“Our region is growing fast, and keeping up with water demand is tough,” the city said in a statement. “Our top priority is ensuring everyone has access to water, especially during those hot summer months. By saving just a little, you help keep the water flowing and your usage down!”

Even house numbers should water on Mondays and Thursdays, while odd house numbers should water on Tuesdays and Fridays. Hand-held hoses, soaker hoses and drip irrigation can still be used anytime, though no watering should be done between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. any day.

The city is not yet enforcing the new rule, which aligns with the Upper Trinity Regional Water District’s current restrictions, but is an educational phase.

“We’re spreading the word and sharing why twice-a-week watering is the way to go,” the city said.

