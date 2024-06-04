Corinth celebrates grand opening of new community gathering space

Over the weekend, the city of Corinth hosted a grand opening event for the Commons at Agora Park, a new community gathering space.

Local leaders and residents gathered Saturday at the new park, 3280 Agora Way, for the grand opening, which included live music, food trucks, goods vendors, carnival rides and more activities for the family.

Park amenities include, a splash pad, stage, playground, restrooms and more. The Commons at Agora will serve as a central hub for community activities and events in Corinth, and will be surrounded by the larger Agora mixed-use development, which will have stores, restaurants, houses and apartments.

The city has a free summer concert series and movie showings planned at The Commons at Agora, starting with the showing of the Super Mario Bros. movie on June 21, and a concert performance by Live80 on June 28.

