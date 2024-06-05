Justin looking to fill City Council vacancy

The city of Justin is currently accepting applications to fill a vacancy on its City Council.

On April 25, the City Council accepted the resignation of Place 1 Councilman Ricky Jones, who moved away from the city. His term doesn’t expire until May 2025, so the City Council will appoint a resident to complete the term.

To be eligible for the position, applicants must be 18 or older, a United States citizen, have no felony conviction and a registered voter, and they must pass a criminal background check and have lived in Justin for 12 consecutive months.

Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. on June 13. According to the city website, seven people have already submitted applications.

Click here for more information and to apply.