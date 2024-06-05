Flower Mound testing its 4,500 fire hydrants

Recently, the town of Flower Mound began the months-long process of servicing and flow testing each of its 4,517 fire hydrants.

“We expect this work to continue daily throughout the summer, weather permitting,” the town said in a statement. “During this time, you may see water flowing from a hydrant. If you have any concerns or questions regarding fire hydrant flushing, please do NOT call 911. Instead, please call Fire Administration at 972-874-6270.”

The work is being done to ensure the hydrants’ proper operation in emergencies and help maintain the town’s Insurance Service Office rating of 1, the highest level available, according to a town news release. As crews are out testing the operational readiness of our hydrants, they will also be completing a needs assessment to make note of any hydrants that need painting. Additionally, residents can let the town know about hydrants that need a little extra care — and you can volunteer your group or organization to help paint hydrants — here.