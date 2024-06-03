Argyle meetings canceled due to power outage

The town of Argyle has canceled two meetings Monday night due to an ongoing power outage.

The outage began a little after 2 p.m. Monday, and was “caused by an accident that snapped a power pole in half,” according to a spokesperson for the town of Argyle. “It was not related to the recent weather.”

The affected line is located next to the Argyle post office. Denton County ESD No. 1 and Argyle police personnel were on-site within minutes, and they are still assisting ONCOR with restoring power. The outage is affecting some traffic lights on Hwy 377 and more than 1,000 customers, including Argyle Town Hall. There is no estimated time of restoration, as of Monday evening.

Because of the outage at Town Hall, the Town Council special meeting and the Crime Control & Prevention District budget public hearing have been canceled.