New pickleball courts now open in Highland Village

The city of Highland Village celebrated the grand opening of 12 new pickleball courts at Unity Park over the weekend.

The city had six temporary pickleball courts on some of the existing tennis courts at Unity Park, 2200 Briarhill Blvd., but it decided to permanently convert all the tennis courts into 12 pickleball courts because pickleball has become more popular than tennis. There are still six tennis courts in Highland Village, four at the Highland Village Tennis Center and two at Sellmeyer Tennis.

On Saturday morning, several dozen pickleball enthusiasts gathered at Unity Park for the ribbon-cutting and dedication of the 12 new pickleball courts, and to break them in, of course. Six courts are available for reservation, and the other six are open play.

Click here for more information.