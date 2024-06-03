Monday, June 3, 2024
Federal government assistance available for Denton County renters and homeowners affected by storms

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
2
Photo courtesy of Bobby Abernathy/Denton County.

Federal Emergency Management Agency Individual Assistance is now available to renters, including students, and homeowners in Denton County who have suffered uninsured losses from the storms, tornadoes, and flooding that began on April 26.

FEMA grants can cover expenses for temporary housing and, for renters, may also provide financial help to replace essential personal property, medical and dental expenses, transportation, childcare, moving and storage costs, and other uninsured expenses.

Denton County residents have several ways to apply for FEMA assistance:

– Online at disasterassistance.gov

– Through the FEMA App for mobile devices.

– By calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 any day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Assistance is available in most languages. Those using relay services, such as video relay (VRS) or captioned telephone services, should provide FEMA with their specific service number.

U.S. Small Business Administration Disaster Loans

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), a federal partner of FEMA in disaster recovery, may also offer support. FEMA has streamlined the application process, allowing individuals to apply to both FEMA and SBA simultaneously. SBA representatives are available to provide personalized assistance to disaster loan applicants at the Disaster Recovery Centers in the affected areas.

Applicants can apply online and access additional disaster assistance information at SBA.gov/disaster. Business owners can apply in-person by visiting an SBA Business Recovery Center. For more information, applicants may call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955.

