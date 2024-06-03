Builder proposing parkland donation to Justin

Bloomfield Homes is considering donating 2.7 acres of parkland to the city of Justin.

The proposed location is at the southeast corner of Timberbrook Parkway and 7th Street, according to the city. If accepted by the City Council, the land would be developed into a new neighborhood city park.

Proposed amenities include a 200-seat amphitheater with a concrete platform (without a roof), two pickleball courts, a basketball court, concrete ping pong tables, concrete cornhole setups and electrical infrastructure for stage use and other incidental purposes. About 60 trees are also planned to be planted on the site. Park improvements would be through the developer.

The proposal will be presented to the Justin Parks Board for their recommendation on June 11, and then it will go to the City Council for approval at a July meeting, according to the city.