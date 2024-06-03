Canyon Falls Park opens; ribbon-cutting set for this weekend

The town of Flower Mound is opening the brand new Canyon Falls Park on Monday.

The 10.5-acre park features a shaded splash pad, a nature-themed playground, a full-sized basketball court, fitness equipment, trails, a reservable pavilion, parking and restrooms, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. The splash pad at the park is being finalized, but the town hopes it will also open Monday, or soon after.

The community is invited to join the town on Saturday at 10 a.m. for the ribbon-cutting and grand opening of Canyon Falls Park, 6425 Stonecrest Road. Guests can hear from guest speakers, experience the new park amenities and enjoy cake and refreshments, according to the town.