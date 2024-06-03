Highland Village updates road projects: New traffic signal and asphalt overlay near completion

The City of Highland Village has provided updates on several key road improvement projects currently underway.

Traffic Signal Improvement Project

The signal project at the intersection of Highland Village Road and Highland Shores Boulevard/Brazos Boulevard is nearing completion. This initiative includes the installation of a new traffic signal system, which will replace all existing poles, mast arms, and traffic signals, along with the addition of video vehicle detection technology. Although the new traffic signal was scheduled to be energized this week, weather delays have postponed this to next week. Once operational, the modernized signal is expected to significantly improve traffic movement through the intersection.

Highland Shores Boulevard Asphalt Overlay

The contractor, Jagoe Public Company, has made substantial progress on the asphalt overlay of Highland Shores Boulevard. This project spans from Highland Village Road to just west of its intersection with Briarhill Boulevard and includes new pavement markings, sidewalk replacements/additions, and storm sewer improvements. The asphalt overlay and concrete work are now complete, with the entire project anticipated to be substantially finished by next week.

2022 Streets Improvement Project, Phase 2

The contractor, Pavecon, has commenced construction on this phase of the project. Current activities include replacing sections of curb and gutter. This phase will see the reconstruction of several streets, including Malibu Drive, Victoria Drive, Bexar Drive, Sandero Drive, Inca Place, Cuero Place, Savanna Drive, Edgewood Drive, and a portion of Medina Drive.