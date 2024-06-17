Road work begins on Flower Mound Road

A months-long road work project on Flower Mound Road will begin Tuesday, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

A contractor will begin replacing concrete panels on Flower Mound Road between Old Settlers Road and Skillern Boulevard, according to the town. The project will involve lane closures and detours; message boards will notify drivers of upcoming lane changes.

The road work is expected to take about three months, weather permitting. Drivers are encouraged to reduce their speed in the area, expect delays and follow all detour signs.