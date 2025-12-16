Lewisville pizzeria’s dough rises to the occasion, earns regional award from Pizza Today

Motor City Pizza in Lewisville was named the “Best Pizza Company in the Southwest” by Pizza Today in its Pizza Industry Excellence (PIE) awards, according to a Monday press release.

The local pizzeria specializes in Detroit-style pizza. Owner Greg Tierney came out of retirement to start it as a popup-ghost kitchen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, it has moved into its own brick and mortar location, where it serves up award-winning pies.

“We are honored, ecstatic and humbled to be recognized for this, especially coming from the industry leading publication,” said Tierney. “Out of all the pizza companies in the Southwest, to be named as the best is truly an honor.”

Motor City Pizza needed more than just good tasting pizza to win Pizza Today’s honor.

According to Pizza Today’s website, the pizzerias are judged by their growth, sales volume, employee and community engagement initiatives and leadership in the local market.

“The judging process was especially challenging this year, given the outstanding quality of entries across many categories,” said Pizza Today’s Editor-in-Chief Denise Greer. “Earning national recognition for your dedication and craftsmanship is truly an achievement to be proud of.”

Motor City Pizza has engaged with its community throughout the years. It has hosted local leaders for National Pizza Day and Denton County’s mayors for multiple pizza cook-offs benefitting local charities.

Highland Village Mayor Charlotte Wilcox even had a pizza named after her there at one time: The Queen Texican, which was topped with smoked brisket, onions, bacon and BBQ sauce.

Pizza Today started in 1984 and also produces the International Pizza Expo & Conference, the largest pizza trade show in the world.

According to the press release, Motor City Pizza has also been recognized locally, state-wide and nationally.

The pizzeria was ranked No. 16 on YELP’s Top 100 Pizza Spots in North America.

In 2024, the restaurant was recognized as one of the best Detroit-style pizzas in the United States by Mashed.

For more information on Motor City Pizza, visit the pizzeria’s website.