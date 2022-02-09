Local leaders celebrate National Pizza Day

Denton County officials gathered Wednesday afternoon to celebrate National Pizza Day at Motor City Pizza on FM 407 in Lewisville. Those diving into deep dish pizza were (from left): Hickory Creek Mayor Lynn Clark, Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore, Highland Village Mayor Charlotte Wilcox, Denton County Pct. 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell, Corinth Mayor Bill Heidemann, Denton County Judge Andy Eads and Motor City Pizza owner Greg Tierney.