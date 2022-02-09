Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 10 arrests from November 18 through December 10, answered 253 calls for service, took 19 reports and worked 13 accidents.

November 24 – Officers responded the 18000 blk of I-35W to a reported theft of a phone. The complainant stated that he left his phone on the table while dining out with family members. After reviewing video footage, Criminal Investigations is looking into the matter.

November 29 – Officers spoke to a complainant by phone regarding someone threatening him with bodily harm.

November 30 – Officers responded to the 5000 blk of Hwy 114 regarding a Burglary. The complainant stated that an unknown person entered a garage and took items without consent. Video footage was obtained from the area and a description of the vehicle was discovered. Upon review, it was discovered that the suspect vehicle drove by a stationary license plate reader. Investigating officers were able to retrieve the suspect vehicle’s license plate and establish a lead on the burglar.

December 1 – Officers were dispatched to an Assault in the 2000 blk of Juniper Lane. The suspect involved had left the area prior to police arrival. Information was turned over to Criminal Investigations.

December 5 – While an officer requested assistance regarding a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 blk of FM 407, a vehicle was heard revving its engine near the gas pumps at the location. Another officer went to check on the vehicle and found a male subject asleep in the vehicle with open cans of beer in view. Officers knocked on the window, startled the subject who yelled an expletive and nervously smiled. Officers continued the investigation, and the subject was arrested for Public Intoxication.

December 7 – Officers were dispatched to the 8000 blk of Gasoline Alley regarding a Theft. The complainant reported that he purchased an Apple laptop computer from a male subject while he was pumping gas into his vehicle at the location. The complainant noticed that the subject had several electronics in the trunk of his vehicle and asked if he had an iPad as well, which the suspect stated he did. After receiving the items, the complainant discovered to his chagrin, that the laptop and iPad were not Apple products and were damaged. Officers took the items and forwarded the report to Criminal Investigations.