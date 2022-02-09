Northwest ISD teacher receives Presidential Award for Excellence

President Joe Biden has named Kristy Butler, advanced math teacher at Medlin Middle School in Trophy Club, as a recipient of the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

The honor, the top federal recognition of its kind for a math and science teacher, follows Butler’s selection as one of just three state finalist nominees by the Texas State Board of Education during the 2020-2021 school year, according to a Northwest ISD news release. Established by Congress in 1983 as the highest honor specifically for K-12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science teaching, the president annually provides the recognition to up to 108 teachers.

This year, Butler is among only 102 teachers across the nation recognized with the PAEMST. The National Science Foundation provides each recipient with a $10,000 award and a certificate signed by the president.

“The Presidential Award has been an opportunity to inspire and celebrate my teaching career,” Butler said. “I am honored and fortunate to have chosen such a rewarding profession. My inspiration is to continue to use a growth mindset, build innovative lessons, and make learning memorable. My gratitude goes to the students and colleagues who have made such an impact and taught me so much throughout the years.”

Nominees complete a rigorous application process that requires they demonstrate deep content knowledge and show their ability to adapt to a broad range of students and teaching environments. A panel of distinguished mathematicians, scientists and educators at the state and national levels assess the applications before recommending nominees to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, according to Northwest ISD. Teachers are selected based on their distinction in the classroom and dedication to improving STEM education.

With 16 years of total teaching experience, Butler has served Medlin Mustang students for the past three years. In that time, she has been named Medlin’s Staff of the Month twice by her peers and was also nominated as Exemplar Educator of the Year for two consecutive years. Butler earned her bachelor’s degree in middle school mathematics education from TCU and obtained a Master of Education degree in curriculum and instruction in mathematics from the University of Texas at Arlington. She is certified in mathematics education and English as a second language.